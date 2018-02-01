Beyonce photo captures grandmother's star-struck reaction

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts grandmother worried that no one would believe her story of meeting Beyonce before the Grammys - until a picture of her star-struck reaction appeared on the singer's Instagram page .
The picture shows Beyonce and Jay-Z strolling down a hotel hallway past Shrewsbury resident Susan Monaghan, her mouth agape as she stands aside to let the celebrity couple pass.
Monaghan tells the Boston Globe that all she could think as the singer smiled at her was, "No one is going to believe me."
Her daughter, Jenn Hiitt, confirms that she was skeptical of the story. But the next day, she got a text saying that Monaghan's picture was circulating online.
Monaghan says that seeing Beyonce's smile felt like being "hugged by an angel."
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>