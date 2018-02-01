UPS Airlines fleet to grow, order placed for 18 new jets

The four Boeing 747-8 delivered to UPS at Louisville International Airport on jan. 31, 2018. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the 30th anniversary of its first flight, UPS Airlines announced a commitment to purchase 18 new aircraft from Boeing.

The purchase of 14 Boeing 747-8 and four Boeing 767 freighters is in addition to the 14 new 747-8 freighters purchased in 2016.

"As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of UPS Airlines today, we are seeing unprecedented demand for our air products," said Brendan Canavan, president of UPS Airlines. "The new freighters will allow us to continue upsizing aircraft on routes and will create a cascading effect that will boost capacity on regional routes around the world."

To date, four of the 14 747-8s ordered in 2016 have been delivered. UPS says all of the jets will be in their hands by the end of 2022. The latest 747-8 received by the airline was put into service overnight.

UPS Airlines began service on Feb. 1, 1988. The first flight was from Louisville to Milwaukee.

