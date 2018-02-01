Police: Man, 62, asked teen girl if he could perform sex act on her

Gary Stewart was smoking marijuana with a teen girl when he made sexual advances toward her, according to his arrest report. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of harassing a minor while under the influence.

Gary Stewart, 62, made sexual advances toward his granddaughter's 13-year-old female friend, according to his arrest report.

Officials said Stewart and his alleged victim were smoking marijuana together one day back in October.

She told officers he placed his hand on her leg, then made inappropriate remarks to the victim. Stewart allegedly asked her if she had ever had sex before, and asked her what she would do for an iPhone. He also asked if he could perform oral sex on her, the report said.

When the girl went home, she described the ordeal to her parents, who then called police.

Stewart is now charged with a felony count of unlawful transaction with a minor, as well as a misdemeanor harassment charge.

He was arrested Wednesday, and as of Thursday morning, was being held on $5,000 bond.

