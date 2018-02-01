Police charge women with forcing kids to eat dog poop

The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault. (Source: WMDT/CNN)

MARDELA SPRINGS, MD (WMDT/CNN) – A woman and her girlfriend face child abuse and other charges after they allegedly forced three children to eat dog feces.

Amanda Wright, 29, and Besline Jospeh, 25, were arrested this week by Maryland State Police.

The list of charges against them includes: child abuse, assault, reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, stalking, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, false imprisonment and causing ingestion of a bodily fluid.

“It is hard to imagine this type of abuse and certainly harder to imagine the motive behind it,” said Greg Shipley with Maryland State Police.

The children involved are 8, 9 and 10.

“Investigators believe that these three victims were being confined in this home and were enduring physical beatings with a variety of implements," Shipley said.

The children were beaten on multiple occasion by both suspects, a police report said. Troopers report that the minors were beaten with hands, extension cords, belts, sticks and other objects. The children sustained bloody noses, bruises and cuts. A stun gun also was recovered from the house where they lived.

Investigators said the children were locked in closets and a basement. They were fed a diet of bread, water and oatmeal in addition to the dog feces.

The case is under investigation.

