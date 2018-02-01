Murray State's Phi Kappa Phi launches children's book drive

Murray State University’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society launched the 2018 children’s book drive.

It will collect new and gently used children’s books for the Summer Book Day in the Park program.

The book drive, in its fourth year at Murray State, is also part of the national Phi Kappa Phi Book Drive Competition, sponsored by the honor society’s Council of Students.

The contest starts February 1 and runs through April 30.

The two Phi Kappa Phi chapters recording the most children’s books collected will receive a Little Free Library, a free-standing box for anyone to donate or borrow books, which would be placed in the community if received.

“I would like to see the chapter receive a Little Free Library for the community,” said Dr. Melony Shemberger, assistant professor of journalism and mass communications and vice president of Murray State’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter. “It would be an excellent opportunity for service and outreach to share the love of learning and reading with others.”

Collection boxes for the book drive can be found at the following community and campus locations: Calloway County Public Library, Waterfield Library, Murray State Campus Bookstore, Wilson Hall, Faculty Hal outside office 6-B6.

For more information about the book drive, contact Shemberger at 270-809-6874 or mshemberger@murraystate.edu.

Cash donations for chapter members to purchase books are also being accepted.

