LMPD searching for 3 suspected money mules

A surveillance photo of two of the suspects. (Source: LMPD)

A surveillance photo of one of the suspects. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are searching for three men they are calling money mules.

LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said money mules are “people who serve as intermediaries for criminals and criminal organizations.”

The three men allegedly acquired cash from several Stock Yard Bank and Trust ATMs on Dec. 2, 2017 using debit cards compromised from a skimmer operation.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

