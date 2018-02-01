LMPD: Deadly officer-involved shooting related to narcotics inve - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD: Deadly officer-involved shooting related to narcotics investigation

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Dozens of emergency vehicles cleared the way for this ambulance to get to University Hospital via Broadway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Dozens of emergency vehicles cleared the way for this ambulance to get to University Hospital via Broadway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
It was a chaotic scene Thursday near the Buechel neighborhood, where one person was killed and a law-enforcement officer was shot. (Source: Rachael Krause/WAVE 3 News) It was a chaotic scene Thursday near the Buechel neighborhood, where one person was killed and a law-enforcement officer was shot. (Source: Rachael Krause/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An officer was shot and another person was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Louisville.

The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. 

LMPD sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez that the shooting began as undercover officers were conducting a narcotics investigation. The officer who was shot is a narcotics detective who was shot in the head, but he is expected to be OK, a source confirmed. That officer's identity was not immediately available, but his colleagues gathered at University Hospital told WAVE 3 News that he was alert and talking, with his wife at his side.

As those other officers were leaving, one of them told WAVE 3 News that "things are looking really good" regarding their injured colleague's condition.

The person who was killed was a suspect in the narcotics investigation. A second suspect was injured as well. Neither of their identities has been released. The surviving suspect's condition also was unavailable.

Multiple roads were shut down to allow for a police escort to University Hospital in downtown Louisville. Approximately 30 squad cars and other emergency vehicles were seen exiting Interstate 65 at the Brook Street exit, before turning east onto Broadway, making for a chaotic scene for several minutes in downtown Louisville.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

