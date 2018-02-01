LMPD officer shot during drug investigation; suspect killed

The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
In it's 60th year, guests at the event will be treated to cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live musical entertainment provided by JLow.More >>
In it's 60th year, guests at the event will be treated to cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live musical entertainment provided by JLow.More >>
Authorities say a grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade, was left with other donated items at a Florida Goodwill store.More >>
Authorities say a grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade, was left with other donated items at a Florida Goodwill store.More >>
Fenwick is an attorney, a former Executive Committee Member of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and a grassroots activist.More >>
Fenwick is an attorney, a former Executive Committee Member of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and a grassroots activist.More >>
At least one officer was shot and another person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville. The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>