LMPD officer shot during drug investigation; suspect killed

It was a chaotic scene Thursday near the Buechel neighborhood, where one person was killed and a law-enforcement officer was shot. (Source: Rachael Krause/WAVE 3 News)

Dozens of emergency vehicles cleared the way for this ambulance to get to University Hospital via Broadway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An officer was shot and another person was killed during a drug investigation that turned violent in Louisville on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place near Carey and Derby avenues, located off Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Thursday that a narcotics investigation led to a traffic stop in the Buechel area, and things escalated quickly.

"There was an exchange of gunfire," Conrad said. "One narcotics detective received a gunshot wound to the head. Two others were shot as detectives returned fire. There (is) one suspect dead at the scene. The other one and the injured detective were transported to UofL (Hospital) for treatment."

The officer who was shot has not been identified, but is expected to be OK. Gathered to show their support at UofL Hospital, his colleagues told WAVE 3 News that he was alert and talking, with his wife at his side.

As they were leaving, one of them told WAVE 3 News that "things are looking really good" regarding the injured officer's condition.

"We're grateful that the officer will be OK," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "It reminds us of the dangerous work (officers) do every day to protect the citizens of Louisville."

The person who was killed has not been identified, nor has the second suspect who also was shot. That person's condition was not released.

The drama that began in the suburbs also impacted downtown Louisville. Multiple roads were shut down to allow for a police escort to University Hospital. Approximately 30 squad cars and other emergency vehicles were seen exiting Interstate 65 at the Brook Street exit, before turning east onto Broadway, making for a chaotic scene for several minutes.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

Our prayers for recovery for the @LMPD detective who was shot this afternoon. We stand in support of law enforcement across the Commonwealth and the nation as they daily risk their lives to make our families safer and more secure. —Attorney General Andy Beshear — KY Attorney General (@kyoag) February 1, 2018

Every day we ask our police officers and other first responders to put themselves in situations that can turn life-changing in an instant. My prayers to the @LMPD officer shot today for a full and quick recovery, to his family, and to all who work to make our community safer. — JeffersonCoAttorney (@JeffCoAttyKY) February 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.