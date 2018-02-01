Vanderburgh Co. sheriff's deputies join Henderson police in low-light training

Two Tri-State law enforcement agencies teamed up Thursday for training in the dark.

About 20 sheriff's deputies and police officers spent about four hours going through low light scenarios. That group was made up of members from both Henderson Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

Think about the officers that have to go into a business at night after an alarm has gone off, or enter into a property where a door is opened and it's dark. Those types of situations are what this training was all about.

HPD told us they plan to do more of this training, getting around to their officers and supervisors in the coming month.

