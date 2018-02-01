After surgery, Eagles fan frets: Did I miss the Super Bowl?

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (AP) - When a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan woke up groggy from recent dental surgery, she had one big fear: "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"
Haley Parks' father posted a video on Facebook this week showing her coming out of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
When her mom let her know the game was Sunday, Parks asked if she could go. She says the team is "like my sisters," that they better win because she wants to go to a parade, and that she's sad for injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
But she has faith in "St. Nick," Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles.
The video had been viewed more than a million times as of Thursday, something Parks says has been "crazy to see."
The Eagles face the New England Patriots Sunday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
