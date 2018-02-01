WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 1, 2018: Accolades

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We have some accolades to shout out today.

Cheers to Kentucky’s House and Senate for passing expanded rights for crime victims, giving them rights equal to the accused, including the right to be notified of court proceedings and attend them, to be heard at plea or sentencing hearings, and obtain reasonable protection from the accused.

The bill would create a new section of the state constitution so it must be approved by voters in November.

Cheers to Kentucky distilleries, who set a record last year by entertaining nearly 1.4 million people on tours of their facilities.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

Cheers to Brown Forman for starting a community investment foundation that will ensure charitable giving every year – regardless of economic conditions.

Cheers to the Kentucky Derby Festival for starting the Basketball Classic 45 years ago, making it the oldest high school all-star game in the country. The game will be on hiatus this year as the Festival evaluates ways to enhance its viability.

And cheers to the Kentucky businesses who pledged this past year to spend more than $9 billion to create or expand businesses, and generate 17,000 jobs.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.