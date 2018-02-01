Fenwick campaign: Make Louisville innovative, equitable, compassionate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The people before business - that was the theme of Louisville mayoral candidate Ryan Fenwick at a press conference on Thursday.

The Fenwick campaign discussed the upcoming Democratic primary, the campaign's platform and why Fenwick and his supporters are not satisfied with the performance of Mayor Fischer.

Fenwick said he is running for mayor because he believes Louisville could be more innovative, equitable and compassionate.

"The people deserve a mayor who works everyday to enable them to get a good paying job, a home they can afford to own, great schools for their kids and maybe even capital to start a business of their own. They deserve a mayor who puts them before corporations," Fenwick said.

Fenwick is an attorney, a former Executive Committee Member of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and a grassroots activist.

Even though he and Mayor Fischer are both Democrats, they could not be more different, Fenwick emphasized.

A statement released by campaign manager Connor Allen said Ryan has "...seen how often communities' voices are not taken seriously by the current administration."

"Ryan believes there is a more progressive way forward for Louisville, which emphasizes economics that create shared wealth, public safety through restorative justice, and an environmental policy that treats clean air, soil and water as a necessity," the campaign statement said.

Fenwick will be running against Mayor Greg Fischer during the upcoming primary elections on May 22.

Fenwick is not Mayor Fischer's only competition.

Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet is also running for mayor on the Republican side of the ballot.

Tuesday, January 30 was the last day for candidates to file for the upcoming primary elections.

