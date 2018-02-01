Tickets for Fillies Derby Ball on sale

This is the 60th annual Fillies Derby Ball. (Source: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tickets for the first Derby Ball of the season went on sale Thursday.

The 60th annual Fillies Derby Ball will be hosted at the Galt House on Saturday, April 14, according to a release.

Guests at the event will be treated to cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live musical entertainment provided by JLow.

>> Check out the Digital Derby Guide on wave3.com

In the midst of the big event is the coronation of the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen, selected by the traditional spin-of-the-wheel. One lucky Princess in the 2018 Royal Court will be crowned the 2018 Festival Queen.

A portion of the proceeds from the ball will benefit the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

Tickets are $200 each and VIP tables of 10 are available for $2,700. They can be purchased here or by calling (502) 572-3856.

