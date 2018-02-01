Father, Son Duo Producing Wins at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) It's a typical practice day at Knights Hall. National championship coach, Scotty Davenport running the show. with his son and assistant coach, Doug Davenport playing the yin to Scotty's yang. "You know, Coach D can be very heated at times. You know, Doug is the calm one," said junior, Chivarsky Corbett.

Doug played for Scotty at Bellarmine and returned to the coaching staff in 2016. "As a player here to Chris Mack's staff at Xavier, to Coach Pitino's staff, to Dan Mchale's staff at Eastern, to back at Bellarmine it's just all about hard work. No shortcuts," said Scotty while reflecting on his son's coaching path.

Scotty says having his son on staff is the best part of his day, but Doug tries not to get too caught up in this rare moment in time of working with dear old dad. "In the off season, I think it's a little easier to appreciate it," said Doug.

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but these two can be as different as night and day. When asked about the differences between him and his dad, Doug quickly joked "looks", then pointed out his dad's very energetic reputation on the sidelines. "I think sometimes if someone has ever been to a game, he's a bit more fiery," said Doug.

Obviously, these two have their personality differences, but they also share some similarities. One is their love for horse racing. "They love their horse racing. I talk to them a lot about that," said junior, Daniel Ramser. "They talk about it a lot, but I don't know anything about it, so I'm going to stay out of that," joked Corbett.

While every team in America preaches family, they actually live it at Bellarmine.

Copyright 2018 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

