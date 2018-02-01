More garages, apartments part of third phase in RiverPark development

Phrase three of the development will include more garages, apartments and studios. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - RiverPark Place has started a third phase of apartments.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was one of many on hand Thursday morning to celebrate the additional development on River Road.

Designed to maximize views of the Ohio River, downtown, Waterfront Park and Beargrass Creek, the developers said they're confident the location will be in demand.

But phase three isn't the end of their plans.

"We have 40 acres here. There will be buildings, buildings down there," Developer Steve Poe said. "Probably what happens is this building will get built probably and the plan is we'll jump down the plaza and build basically the same building again."

In all, the third phase of RiverPark place will include more garages, apartments and studios. They'll go on the market for a possible $800 to $2,800 a month.

