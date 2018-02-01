Neighbor describes a declining neighborhood where LMPD officer was shot

Bourbon may be king in the Bluegrass State, but don't count out beer. Especially craft beer. Here in Louisville, beer lovers should mark their calendars for the 5th annual Tailspin Ale Fest.More >>
Bourbon may be king in the Bluegrass State, but don't count out beer. Especially craft beer. Here in Louisville, beer lovers should mark their calendars for the 5th annual Tailspin Ale Fest.More >>
Some service animal trainers said people are bucking the system with untrained animals so they can take their pets everywhere. That move is hurting people with disabilities.More >>
Some service animal trainers said people are bucking the system with untrained animals so they can take their pets everywhere. That move is hurting people with disabilities.More >>
A neighborhood on the decline is how Alana Coy described it. She said she’s been watching her area go downhill for the past 24 years.More >>
A neighborhood on the decline is how Alana Coy described it. She said she’s been watching her area go downhill for the past 24 years.More >>
Walker, 20, was shot and killed in a shooting during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in March of 2017. Five others were injured.More >>
Walker, 20, was shot and killed in a shooting during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in March of 2017. Five others were injured.More >>
If approved by voters in November, 100 percent of the money raised in the first 20 years would go to the retirement systems.More >>
If approved by voters in November, 100 percent of the money raised in the first 20 years would go to the retirement systems.More >>