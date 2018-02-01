Neighbor describes a declining neighborhood where LMPD officer was shot

Buechel Terrace resident Alana Coy said the area is no stranger to crime. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

The shooting took place near Carey and Derby avenues, located off Bardstown Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Blocks from Kids and Fun Child Care Center, rows of LMPD squad cars neatly lined Bonnie Lane in Buechel Terrace on Thursday.

Standing under the awning of her home, Alana Coy clutched tightly to her landline, speaking to someone about the mess that was outside her front yard.

A neighborhood on the decline is how Coy described it. She said she’s been watching her area go downhill for the past 24 years.

“You see people come and go,” Coy said. “A lot of the bad elements started moving in here and the crime rates started going up. The park down there has been a big part of that.”

Coy said it has gotten to a point where when she hears sirens, she ignores them. It rarely means anything to her.

“Sirens,” Coy said. “That’s nothing new. But something this bad? This close to home? That’s going to leave a lot of people feeling on edge.”

Coy is no stranger to crime at Buechel Terrance. At one point though, she said she thought things were looking up.

“We’ve had shootings, rapes, burglaries throughout the neighborhood,” Coy listed. “Robberies in the park you know. I thought things were getting better. I really did.”

Just when she said she thought things were going to turn around, an officer was shot. One other person, killed.

“I looked outside and my street was one giant three-ring circus,” Coy said. “I had police officers going all the way down.”

The flashing lights hopefully were gone by the time the children went home from the day care center.

“That makes it even worse, when you got all this stuff going on and you got a day care over there,” Coy added.

Employees at the Kids & Fun Child Care Center told WAVE 3 News that everybody was okay and that the children did not even know anything bad was happening outside.

