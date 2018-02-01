Louisville awarded $25,000 to fund outdoor education program

Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand for the presentation on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville has been granted the Spotlight Award from the Aetna Foundation for being one of the country's healthiest cities and counties.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, as well as Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton (District 5) and other metro groups were on hand for the presentation of the honor on Wednesday.

As part of the award, Louisville received $25,000 to further fund the Louisville Parks and Recreation outdoor education program, which is called ECHO or Engaging Children Outdoors.

Mayor Fischer said ECHO plays a critical role in getting children outside and into the sunshine.

"There's a concept that there is a critical vitamin that we all need and it's called vitamin N," Fischer said. "N, stands for nature. If you're like me anyway, when you're outdoors, you feel different, and if you're outdoors for longer period of times you feel like something is stimulated in your body and it feels good."

Louisville was one of 10 cities around the country to receive the award.

