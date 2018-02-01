New Gottbrath Parkway opens in Jeffersonville

The development in Jeffersonville is progressing everyday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Phase one of the newly constructed Gottbrath Parkway opened on Thursday.

The roadway that connects traffic from New Chapel Road and State Road 62 is located inside the brand new commercial and retail corridor in Jeffersonville. It's also just minutes from the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Development along Gottbrath Parkway includes hotels, restaurants, a movie theater and a new Kroger.

Millions of dollars are expected to be invested in the area before it's finished.

