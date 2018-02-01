Lawsuit alleges gallery was negligent, should've known concert "would have a high likelihood for violence"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court earlier this week by the Estate of Savannah Walker, alleging negligence (among other things) by the Tim Faulkner Gallery and F.A.O. Entertainment contributed to the death of Savannah Walker.

The lawsuit was filed by Dean Walker, Savannah's father and the administrator of her estate.

Walker, 20, was shot and killed in a shooting during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in March of 2017. Five others were injured.

The aftershock from the violence rippled through the Portland neighborhood, UofL and in communities throughout Louisville.

No arrests have been made.

The lawsuit names eight defendants in total. Allegations against the defendants include, but are not limited to: violating state liquor license laws; promoting the venue as "a safe and legal environment, when in fact it was not"; and failure to act with "reasonable care" to provide proper security and screening.

Additional accusations in the legal filing:

Defendant(s) "promoted and hosted an event...which they knew or should have known would have a high likelihood for violence without proper planning, venue layout, security and training of persons on site. "As a direct and proximate result of negligence and carelessness...people entered the concert venue with firearms and discharged firearms during the concert, resulting in Savannah Walker suffering serious injuries and death."

The plaintiff is suing for medical and burial costs as well as damage to Savannah Walker's estate.

