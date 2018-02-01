Bill would allow casino gaming in Kentucky, fund pensions if approved

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Supporters of casino gambling in Kentucky believe a new push to legalize it could be the answer to the state's pension crisis.

House Bill 229 would amend the Kentucky constitution to allow casino gaming.

If approved by voters in November, 100 percent of the money raised in the first 20 years would go to the retirement systems.

"This is a way for us to collect some of the revenue we need to fund our pensions without imposing taxes on the people of Kentucky," Senator Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said. "So we want to put it on the ballot."

McGarvey said there is bi-partisan support in Frankfort. The bill has been assigned to committee but has not received a vote.

Governor Matt Bevin said in 2017 he doesn't believe the benefits of expanding gaming outweigh the quote "societal costs."

