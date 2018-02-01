Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 74, Fremont 40
Anderson 67, Richmond 53
Andrean 64, Lowell 53
Argos 37, Triton 33
Barr-Reeve 57, Jasper 50
Batesville 62, S. Dearborn 46
Beech Grove 67, New Castle 57
Blackford 68, Tri-Central 58
Bloomfield 40, N. Daviess 25
Blue River 65, Knightstown 63, OT
Brownstown 43, Columbus East 40
Carmel 52, Lawrence North 51, 2OT
Cascade 43, Bethesda Christian 37
Castle 69, Ev. Bosse 65
Caston 40, N. White 37, OT
Central Christian 90, Indpls Lighthouse 69
Central Noble 66, Prairie Hts. 50
Chesterton 73, Michigan City 67
Christian Academy 71, Madison Shawe 35
Churubusco 60, Lakeland 57
Clay City 68, Shakamak 56
Corydon 84, Austin 73
Covenant Christian 70, Speedway 69, OT
Crawford Co. 53, W. Washington 38
Crown Point 64, Portage 54
Daleville 55, Randolph Southern 41
Danville 76, Frankfort 53
Delta 57, Greenfield 53, OT
Dubois 66, N. Knox 34
E. Central 87, Lawrenceburg 79
E. Noble 67, Bellmont 49
Eastbrook 70, Bluffton 64
Eastern (Greene) 43, White River Valley 32
Eastern Hancock 63, Tri 46
Eastside 61, Hamilton 36
Edgewood 65, Bloomington North 62, OT
Elkhart Central 50, Jimtown 32
Elkhart Christian 49, Bethany Christian 36
Elkhart Memorial 63, Warsaw 50
Elwood 66, Taylor 52
Ev. Central 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 64
Ev. Day 45, Tecumseh 41
Ev. Mater Dei 62, Forest Park 61
Ev. Memorial 59, Ev. Reitz 51
Fairfield 53, Garrett 32
Fishers 63, Westfield 56, OT
Floyd Central 46, Bedford N. Lawrence 42, OT
Franklin 67, Brown Co. 31
Franklin Co. 58, N. Decatur 39
Frontier 54, W. Central 48, OT
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne South 44
Ft. Wayne Concordia 39, Angola 34
Greencastle 61, Monrovia 51
Griffith 58, Munster 56
Guerin Catholic 56, Indpls Scecina 50
Hagerstown 51, Northeastern 48
Hamilton Southeastern 64, Columbus North 54
Hammond 74, Hammond Clark 56
Hammond Morton 70, Whiting 60
Hammond Noll 42, Hammond Gavit 37
Hauser 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 33
Henryville 83, Eastern (Pekin) 48
Heritage Hills 64, Boonville 36
Highland 75, Hanover Central 71
Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 52
Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49
Indianapolis Lighthouse East 78, Indiana Deaf 76
Indpls Arlington 44, Liberty Christian 37
Indpls Attucks 70, Indpls Brebeuf 59
Indpls Cathedral 59, Franklin Central 54
Indpls Pike 79, Decatur Central 54
Indpls Ritter 83, Indpls Park Tudor 49
Indpls Roncalli 51, Indpls Chatard 39
Jac-Cen-Del 64, S. Decatur 45
Jay Co. 46, Southern Wells 37
Jeffersonville 90, Lou. Moore, Ky. 47
Kokomo 59, Indpls Tech 56
Lafayette Catholic 58, Twin Lakes 47
Lake Station 71, Kouts 69
Lakewood Park 68, Lakeland Christian 56
Lapel 69, Alexandria 53
LaVille 51, Knox 49
Lawrence Central 88, Indpls N. Central 84, 2OT
Leo 59, DeKalb 47
Linton 58, S. Knox 43
Logansport 71, Lafayette Harrison 61
Loogootee 49, Orleans 47
Manchester 71, Northfield 61
Marion 97, Muncie Central 95, OT
McCutcheon 65, Lafayette Jeff 55
Merrillville 66, Lake Central 56
Milan 65, Rising Sun 55
Monroe Central 56, Winchester 55
Mooresville 52, Lebanon 37
Morgan Twp. 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 31
Morristown 79, Greenwood Christian 71
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 84, Frankton 67
Muncie Burris 57, Anderson Prep Academy 47
N. Central (Farmersburg) 70, Washington Catholic 36
N. Harrison 84, Charlestown 43
N. Judson 69, Pioneer 65
N. Montgomery 73, Benton Central 39
New Albany 102, Jennings Co. 52
New Washington 53, Medora 40
Northridge 47, Wawasee 37
NorthWood 51, Concord 24
Norwell 58, Columbia City 47
Oak Hill 60, Eastern (Greentown) 40
Oregon-Davis 55, Westville 46
Paoli 68, Shoals 52
Pendleton Hts. 81, Yorktown 44
Plymouth 44, Goshen 32
Providence 37, S. Central (Elizabeth) 36
River Forest 63, Hammond Science and Tech 38
Rossville 43, Sheridan 38
Rushville 63, Greensburg 60
S. Bend Adams 68, Glenn 59
S. Bend Career Academy 82, Indpls Howe 32
S. Bend Clay 78, Bremen 57
S. Bend Riley 63, Penn 43
S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, New Prairie 40
S. Bend Washington 59, Mishawaka 42
S. Putnam 63, Rockville 57
S. Vermillion 42, N. Vermillion 30
Scottsburg 54, Switzerland Co. 51
Seeger 62, Riverton Parke 52
Seton Catholic 75, Union City 33
Seymour 37, Madison 33
Silver Creek 51, Salem 43
Southport 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 57
Southridge 59, Gibson Southern 57
Southwestern (Hanover) 65, S. Ripley 38
Southwood 84, Rochester 43
Sullivan 66, Owen Valley 47
Tell City 74, Cannelton 17
Terre Haute South 94, Northview 51
Tipton 55, Peru 37
Tri-County 69, Carroll (Flora) 52
Tri-West 78, Southmont 66
Union Co. 63, Cambridge City 38
University 44, Indpls Lutheran 31
Valparaiso 77, LaPorte 51
W. Lafayette 70, Northwestern 30
Wabash 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32
Wapahani 65, Cowan 48
Warren Central 50, Center Grove 42
Washington 50, Vincennes 46
Washington Twp. 61, Hebron 49
Western Boone 61, Crawfordsville 47
Westview 68, W. Noble 45
Wheeler 64, Boone Grove 51
Whiteland 75, Indian Creek 70
Whitko 103, N. Miami 44
Winamac 58, Cass 54
Wood Memorial 74, Vincennes Rivet 53
Woodlan 65, S. Adams 44
Zionsville 69, Avon 38
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pike Central vs. N. Posey, ppd.
