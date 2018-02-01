Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 74, Fremont 40

Anderson 67, Richmond 53

Andrean 64, Lowell 53

Argos 37, Triton 33

Barr-Reeve 57, Jasper 50

Batesville 62, S. Dearborn 46

Beech Grove 67, New Castle 57

Blackford 68, Tri-Central 58

Bloomfield 40, N. Daviess 25

Blue River 65, Knightstown 63, OT

Brownstown 43, Columbus East 40

Carmel 52, Lawrence North 51, 2OT

Cascade 43, Bethesda Christian 37

Castle 69, Ev. Bosse 65

Caston 40, N. White 37, OT

Central Christian 90, Indpls Lighthouse 69

Central Noble 66, Prairie Hts. 50

Chesterton 73, Michigan City 67

Christian Academy 71, Madison Shawe 35

Churubusco 60, Lakeland 57

Clay City 68, Shakamak 56

Corydon 84, Austin 73

Covenant Christian 70, Speedway 69, OT

Crawford Co. 53, W. Washington 38

Crown Point 64, Portage 54

Daleville 55, Randolph Southern 41

Danville 76, Frankfort 53

Delta 57, Greenfield 53, OT

Dubois 66, N. Knox 34

E. Central 87, Lawrenceburg 79

E. Noble 67, Bellmont 49

Eastbrook 70, Bluffton 64

Eastern (Greene) 43, White River Valley 32

Eastern Hancock 63, Tri 46

Eastside 61, Hamilton 36

Edgewood 65, Bloomington North 62, OT

Elkhart Central 50, Jimtown 32

Elkhart Christian 49, Bethany Christian 36

Elkhart Memorial 63, Warsaw 50

Elwood 66, Taylor 52

Ev. Central 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 64

Ev. Day 45, Tecumseh 41

Ev. Mater Dei 62, Forest Park 61

Ev. Memorial 59, Ev. Reitz 51

Fairfield 53, Garrett 32

Fishers 63, Westfield 56, OT

Floyd Central 46, Bedford N. Lawrence 42, OT

Franklin 67, Brown Co. 31

Franklin Co. 58, N. Decatur 39

Frontier 54, W. Central 48, OT

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne South 44

Ft. Wayne Concordia 39, Angola 34

Greencastle 61, Monrovia 51

Griffith 58, Munster 56

Guerin Catholic 56, Indpls Scecina 50

Hagerstown 51, Northeastern 48

Hamilton Southeastern 64, Columbus North 54

Hammond 74, Hammond Clark 56

Hammond Morton 70, Whiting 60

Hammond Noll 42, Hammond Gavit 37

Hauser 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 33

Henryville 83, Eastern (Pekin) 48

Heritage Hills 64, Boonville 36

Highland 75, Hanover Central 71

Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 52

Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49

Indianapolis Lighthouse East 78, Indiana Deaf 76

Indpls Arlington 44, Liberty Christian 37

Indpls Attucks 70, Indpls Brebeuf 59

Indpls Cathedral 59, Franklin Central 54

Indpls Pike 79, Decatur Central 54

Indpls Ritter 83, Indpls Park Tudor 49

Indpls Roncalli 51, Indpls Chatard 39

Jac-Cen-Del 64, S. Decatur 45

Jay Co. 46, Southern Wells 37

Jeffersonville 90, Lou. Moore, Ky. 47

Kokomo 59, Indpls Tech 56

Lafayette Catholic 58, Twin Lakes 47

Lake Station 71, Kouts 69

Lakewood Park 68, Lakeland Christian 56

Lapel 69, Alexandria 53

LaVille 51, Knox 49

Lawrence Central 88, Indpls N. Central 84, 2OT

Leo 59, DeKalb 47

Linton 58, S. Knox 43

Logansport 71, Lafayette Harrison 61

Loogootee 49, Orleans 47

Manchester 71, Northfield 61

Marion 97, Muncie Central 95, OT

McCutcheon 65, Lafayette Jeff 55

Merrillville 66, Lake Central 56

Milan 65, Rising Sun 55

Monroe Central 56, Winchester 55

Mooresville 52, Lebanon 37

Morgan Twp. 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 31

Morristown 79, Greenwood Christian 71

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 84, Frankton 67

Muncie Burris 57, Anderson Prep Academy 47

N. Central (Farmersburg) 70, Washington Catholic 36

N. Harrison 84, Charlestown 43

N. Judson 69, Pioneer 65

N. Montgomery 73, Benton Central 39

New Albany 102, Jennings Co. 52

New Washington 53, Medora 40

Northridge 47, Wawasee 37

NorthWood 51, Concord 24

Norwell 58, Columbia City 47

Oak Hill 60, Eastern (Greentown) 40

Oregon-Davis 55, Westville 46

Paoli 68, Shoals 52

Pendleton Hts. 81, Yorktown 44

Plymouth 44, Goshen 32

Providence 37, S. Central (Elizabeth) 36

River Forest 63, Hammond Science and Tech 38

Rossville 43, Sheridan 38

Rushville 63, Greensburg 60

S. Bend Adams 68, Glenn 59

S. Bend Career Academy 82, Indpls Howe 32

S. Bend Clay 78, Bremen 57

S. Bend Riley 63, Penn 43

S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, New Prairie 40

S. Bend Washington 59, Mishawaka 42

S. Putnam 63, Rockville 57

S. Vermillion 42, N. Vermillion 30

Scottsburg 54, Switzerland Co. 51

Seeger 62, Riverton Parke 52

Seton Catholic 75, Union City 33

Seymour 37, Madison 33

Silver Creek 51, Salem 43

Southport 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 57

Southridge 59, Gibson Southern 57

Southwestern (Hanover) 65, S. Ripley 38

Southwood 84, Rochester 43

Sullivan 66, Owen Valley 47

Tell City 74, Cannelton 17

Terre Haute South 94, Northview 51

Tipton 55, Peru 37

Tri-County 69, Carroll (Flora) 52

Tri-West 78, Southmont 66

Union Co. 63, Cambridge City 38

University 44, Indpls Lutheran 31

Valparaiso 77, LaPorte 51

W. Lafayette 70, Northwestern 30

Wabash 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32

Wapahani 65, Cowan 48

Warren Central 50, Center Grove 42

Washington 50, Vincennes 46

Washington Twp. 61, Hebron 49

Western Boone 61, Crawfordsville 47

Westview 68, W. Noble 45

Wheeler 64, Boone Grove 51

Whiteland 75, Indian Creek 70

Whitko 103, N. Miami 44

Winamac 58, Cass 54

Wood Memorial 74, Vincennes Rivet 53

Woodlan 65, S. Adams 44

Zionsville 69, Avon 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pike Central vs. N. Posey, ppd.

