Belmont hits 13 3-pointers, routs Eastern Kentucky 98-63

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Amanze Egekeze scored 30 points and Belmont shot 62 percent from the field to rout Eastern Kentucky 98-63 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Belmont (18-6, 10-1) maintains its one-game lead atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings over Murray State, which beat Southeast Missouri State 87-75. Eastern Kentucky (8-16, 2-9) has lost five in a row.

Egekeze scored 17 points as the Bruins shot 20 of 38 from the floor in the first half, including 10-of-15 shooting from long range, and had only one turnover in building a 55-29 halftime advantage. Belmont finished 34 of 55 overall and made half (13 of 26) of its 3-pointers.

Dylan Windler added 16 points, and Kevin McClain and Tyler Hadden each chipped in 12 for the Bruins. Austin Luke had 11 points and 10 assists from his fourth career double-double.

Nick Mayo scored 15 points to lead the Colonels.

