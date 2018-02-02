'Denim belt' will set you back $405

Unravel Project is selling the top of a pair of jeans for $405. (Source: Today.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a pair of jeans. No, it's a very short skirt. The must-have (?) accessory that is taking the internet by storm is the "denim belt."

Unravel Project is selling the top of a pair of jeans for $405.

Yes, you read that right. $405.

Twitter users are not having it. One person tweeted, "Fashion. Couture. Fabric. Crotchless, legless jeans. Get in line."

So you could pay $405 for this accessory, or you could go to Goodwill, buy a pair of jeans for $5 and get out the scissors. Just sayin'.

