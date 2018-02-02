February 1, 2018

Bullitt County the Movie
"Bullitt County"
Special film screening
Wednesday, February 7
7pm
Xscape Theatres Blankenbaker 14
mrpicturesfilm.com
Facebook.com/Mr. Pictures
2018 Heart Ball
Saturday, February 10
6pm
Louisville Marriott Downtown
$500 per ticket
Dinner, silent and live auctions
Music by Burning Las Vegas
louisvilleheartball.heart.org
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.