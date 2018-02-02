Survey: football fans would miss the birth of their child to watch their favorite team in the Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Die-hard football fans are going broke and missing out on once-in-a-lifetime events to witness the greatest game on the gridiron.



So here’s a question for you, what would you give up to watch your favorite team play in the Super Bowl?



Ticket prices to Super Bowl 52 are soaring higher than the Eagles hope to fly come Sunday.



The hottest game of the year is in one of the coldest cities in America and ticket prices are more expensive than a week long trip to Hawaii.

According to WalletHub, the average price for one ticket to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots is $4,100 and expected to rise to more than $5,700.



The highest priced ticket ever paid for a Super Bowl game was $27,983.



While most of us could never afford that, others would trade life experiences for a trip to the big game.



According to a survey by WalletHub, here's a list of the top five things people say they'd give up to go to the big game.



Coming in at number one a once in a lifetime vacation, followed by an important project at work.



Twenty percent said they would skip a family members wedding, 19 percent said they would skip a funeral.



Rounding out the top five, and probably the most surprising, 15 percent of people surveyed said they would miss the birth of their child.



If you’re a Patriots fan, the odds are in your favor. Sunday will be the 10th time the franchise has made it to the big game, setting an NFL record.



Previous appearances include 2017, 2015, 2012, 2008, 2005, 2004, 2002, 1997 and 1986.



In comparison, the Eagles have never won the Super Bowl.



