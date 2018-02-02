Molly Schuyler downs record 501 wings to win Wing Bowl

(David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 file photo, Bob "Notorious B.O.B." Shoudt, left, takes part in the Wing Bowl in Philadelphia. Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports ...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Wing Bowl is usually Philadelphia's substitute for the Eagles going to the Super Bowl.

But Friday's competition was an unusual two-fer. It was also a rally for the Eagles on the eve of their third Super Bowl appearance.

Wing Bowl 26 drew nearly 20,000 people to the Wells Fargo Center to watch Schuyler top the old wing-eating record of 444, set in 2015.

The event was started in the 1990s by local sports radio hosts and is usually staged two days before the Super Bowl. It's turned into a huge, boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called "Wingettes."

On Sunday, the Eagles play the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.