2018 KDF Pegasus Pins unveiled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The 2018 Derby Festival Pegasus Pin was unveiled Friday.

This year’s design was inspired by the 2018 KDF official poster.

“You can’t lose with the purchase of a Pegasus Pin,” KDF President and CEO Mike Berry said in a press release. “They are a tremendous value providing free admission into more than half of the Festival’s events, and any 2018 plastic pin could make you a Grand Prize winner.”

The pins will be available at 1,000 grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets in March and will cost $6 in advance or $7 at the entrance of events.

Family Fun Packs, including five Pegasus Pins, will be sold for $25. Children under age 6 are not required to have a Pegasus pin for admission to KDF events.

Each pin also comes with a chance to win prizes and include coupons provided by local retail partners.

