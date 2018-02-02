2018 KDF Pegasus Pins unveiled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2018 KDF Pegasus Pins unveiled

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The pins will be available at 1,000 grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets in March. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The pins will be available at 1,000 grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets in March. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The 2018 Derby Festival Pegasus Pin was unveiled Friday.

This year’s design was inspired by the 2018 KDF official poster.

“You can’t lose with the purchase of a Pegasus Pin,” KDF President and CEO Mike Berry said in a press release. “They are a tremendous value providing free admission into more than half of the Festival’s events, and any 2018 plastic pin could make you a Grand Prize winner.”

The pins will be available at 1,000 grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets in March and will cost $6 in advance or $7 at the entrance of events.

Family Fun Packs, including five Pegasus Pins, will be sold for $25. Children under age 6 are not required to have a Pegasus pin for admission to KDF events.

Each pin also comes with a chance to win prizes and include coupons provided by local retail partners.

