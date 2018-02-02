Caregiver charged with exploiting client - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Caregiver charged with exploiting client

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Brittany Ruby Wilson (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is charged with financially exploiting a senior citizen that she was hired to care for.

Brittany Ruby Wilson, 37, of Louisville, was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of knowingly exploiting an adult and fraudulent use of a credit card.

An arrest warrant says between Aug. 1, 2017, and Jan. 17, 2018, Wilson, who was employed as a caregiver for the victim, used the woman's credit card to make purchases without the consent of the victim.

Louisville Metro police say they were called after the victim's daughter confronted Wilson when she noticed the charges on her mother's card. The warrant says Wilson admitted to making the charges.

The LMPD investigation showed that Wilson was using the victim's credit card to purchase pre-paid cards, groceries and other merchandise from various places.

