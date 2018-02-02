1 shot, killed in California neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim, a black woman, was taken to University Hospital where she died, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The victim's name has not been released.

So far, police said they have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

