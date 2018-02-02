Jim Beam Big Game Punch recipe - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jim Beam Big Game Punch recipe

Jim Beam Big Game Punch (Source: WAVE 3 News) Jim Beam Big Game Punch (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Jim Beam Big Game Punch

- 1 part Jim Beam Black

- 1 part Freshly Squeezed Ruby Grapefruit Juice

- 1 part Lillet Blanc

- 2 Sprigs Rosemary

- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Powered by Frankly