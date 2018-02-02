Counseling, family resource centers established after school shooting to close

A counseling center and family resource center established after the Marshall County High School shooting will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2.

The counseling center was established at the Old Pepsi plant at 1531 U.S. Highway 641 in Benton and the family resource center was established at the Marshall County Extension Office in Benton.

While those two will be closing, according to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook, other resources will still be available to the community.

Four River Behavioral Health 24/7 Crisis Line 1-800-592-3980.

Mountain Comprehensive Care, Mental Health Outpatient Clinic, at 145 Vine Street in Draffenville will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 270-252-9432 for information or an appointment.

Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah can be reached at 270-443-1440. You can call for information, they offer free counseling services for children.

