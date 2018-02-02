FBI Louisville announces Community Leadership Award winner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE Country community leader has been recognized by the FBI for his work to support Louisville's youth.

FBI Louisville awarded Donald Lassere, the President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, the 2017 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA).

FBI Louisville cited Lassere's work to build and expand the Ali Center's educational programs, partnerships and outreach initiatives as some of the reasons he won the award.

"Mr. Lassere has demonstrated considerable leadership within our community in support of the City of Louisville’s youth," FBI Louisville said in a press release. "Specifically, Mr. Lassere spearheaded the Ali Center’s new Generation Ali program, where the Ali Center is working to inspire young adults with Muhammad Ali’s life and works. Generation Ali encourages young people to find their personal greatness through the service of others empowering young minds to become leaders on various social justice issues."

The Director’s Community Leadership Award was created in 1990 as a way to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts on combating crime, terrorism, drugs and violence in America. Lassere and the 55 other winners from the FBI's 56 field offices will travel to Washington D.C. in the spring where they will be recognized by the FBI Director.

