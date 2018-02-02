WATCH LIVE @ 2:15 pm: UofL men's basketball news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After a 10 point loss Wednesday at Virginia, the Louisville Cardinals return home to the KFC Yum! Center to face Florida State. The Cardinals were at four point winner in the January 10 matchup in Tallahassee. Before the rematch with the Seminoles, head coach David Padgett looks back at the Virginia game and talks about what the Cardinals need to do to get back on the winning track. Watch the 2:15 p.m. news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

