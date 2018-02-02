Woman charged with LMPD detective's death changes plea - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman charged with LMPD detective's death changes plea

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Suzanne Marie Whitlow in a 2014 mugshot (Source: LFUCG Community Corrections) Suzanne Marie Whitlow in a 2014 mugshot (Source: LFUCG Community Corrections)
Detective Jason Schweitzer (Source: Family friend) Detective Jason Schweitzer (Source: Family friend)

 LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman accused of killing an off-duty Louisville Metro Police detective and a University of Kentucky employee has changed her plea. 

Suzanne Whitlow entered a conditional guilty plea on Friday, according to WLEX. She is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of DUI. 

Police said that she drove drunk in October 2016, hitting and killing Louisville Police Detective Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore. 

A conditional guilty plea means that she can appeal the punishment given to her by the court, according to WLEX

Whitlow will be sentenced on March 16.

