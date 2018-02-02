Suspect killed during officer involved shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man shot and killed during an altercation with police on Thursday has been identified.

A drug investigation turned violent Thursday afternoon near Carey and Derby Avenues. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Thursday that a narcotics investigation led to a traffic stop in the Buechel area, and things escalated quickly.

One officer was shot but is expected to be OK.

Two suspects were shot, one was killed. The suspect that was killed was identified as Alexander Simpson, 32. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and lower extremities.

Court documents confirmed that Simpson pled guilty to burglary, possession of a forged instrument and probation violation in August 2017. He received a three year suspended prison sentence and five-years probation.

In February 2017, Simpson was arrested and charged with failure to maintain required insurance after a traffic stop on Dixie Highway, according to police documents.

The second suspect has not been identified.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

