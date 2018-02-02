Kentucky launches new tools to fight opioid crisis

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A new tool in Kentucky's fight against the opioid epidemic launched on Friday.

The website, FindHelpNowKY.com, connects Kentuckians looking for help with opioid use (for themselves or for family members) with local substance use disorder (SUD) treatment centers across the state.

The real-time search engine on Find Help Now finds SUD resources based on location, which centers have openings for patients and which center best fits a patients needs.

In a statement, Governor Bevin said:

“Kentucky is stepping up, ready to lead the nation as we address the opioid problem that plagues so many. We must all work together to solve this crisis.”

The Find Help Now resource is being promoted with Governor Bevin's Don't Let Them Die campaign. Don't Let Them Die raises awareness on the opioid crisis among high school students.

Gov. Bevin also announced a contest for Kentucky high school students on Friday. The contest will help kick off both awareness campaigns.

The Don't Let Them Die High School PSA Challenge calls on students to create a public awareness marketing campaign for FindHelpNowKY.gov.

Students participating in the contest should use multiple media outlets - like broadcast TV, radio, and digital media - to maximize the advertising campaign's exposure, the Governor's Office advised.

Winners of the contest will receive cash prizes, funded by a grant to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center from the Centers for Disease Control.

The cash prizes range from $7,500 to $1,800. The top five scoring schools will recieve $5,000 each.

More information regarding the contest, including complete rules and guidelines, can be found at http://www.dontletthemdie.com/High-School-Challenge.aspx.

Visit www.FindHelpNowKY.org and www.DontLetThemDie.com for more information.

