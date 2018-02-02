Mark Jurich among 3 UofL Athletics staffers fired

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has fired three members of its athletic department staff, including the son of the former athletic director.

A statement released by BoxcarPR, the public relations firm representing Tom Jurich, identifies the three as Senior Associate Athletic Director Mark Jurich, Associate Athletic Director for Human Resources Kim Maffet, and Associate Athletic Director for Marketing Julianne Waldron.

The release says the firings were made by Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra and Interim University President Dr. Greg Postel. It goes on to state that in meetings with each of three, the reason given for the termination was stated as being "restructuring, reorganization and budget cuts."

"Each of the departing staff members have made productive contributions to this university and we wish them the best in their future ventures," said Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement. "As we move forward, we will be restructuring leadership positions within our department and creating efficiencies among our senior staff."

Tyra called Mark Jurich "very talented" and said, "we sincerely appreciate the strong effort and performance that he has contributed to Cardinal Athletics from his time as a student-athlete through the valuable work he has accomplished as a member of our administrative staff."

BoxcarPR’s Bob Gunnell said, "In light of recent events, this is retaliation against Tom Jurich. It is very unfortunate for these individuals who exceeded expectations for the fans, players and coaches at the University of Louisville."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.