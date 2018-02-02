Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dies

(RNN) - Dennis Edwards, who sang on some of the Temptations biggest hits, died Friday in Chicago at 74, just one day before his 75th birthday, the singer's manager said.

His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”

The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and won four Grammy Awards.

Dennis Edwards, former lead, singer of the #Temptations. I went to visit him at @RushMedical. He slept away. In his life he inspired millions around the world. We shall all remember him. So talented. He is above #CloudNine, going higher. RIP my brother beloved. pic.twitter.com/yg888HnOWz — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 2, 2018

We lost another legend today. Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of the Temptations, will surely be missed. Sending condolences & prayers to Dennis’ family & friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p5XFTmWArC — Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) February 2, 2018

R.I.P. Dennis Edwards one of my favorites in the industry. Good Soul ???? Great Artist !!!! pic.twitter.com/K6k8mkY5Iq — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 2, 2018

Edwards briefly married singer Ruth Pointer in 1977. The next year, they welcomed their daughter, Issa Pointer, who also became a singer.

