Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dies

(RNN) - Dennis Edwards, who sang on some of the Temptations biggest hits, died Friday in Chicago at 74, just one day before his 75th birthday, the singer's manager said.

His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”

The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and won four Grammy Awards.

Edwards briefly married singer Ruth Pointer in 1977. The next year, they welcomed their daughter, Issa Pointer, who also became a singer.

