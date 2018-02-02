Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dies

(RNN) - Dennis Edwards, who sang on some of the Temptations biggest hits, died Friday in Chicago at 74, just one day before his 75th birthday, the singer's manager said.
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”
The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and won four Grammy Awards.
Dennis Edwards, former lead, singer of the #Temptations. I went to visit him at @RushMedical. He slept away. In his life he inspired millions around the world. We shall all remember him. So talented. He is above #CloudNine, going higher. RIP my brother beloved. pic.twitter.com/yg888HnOWz— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 2, 2018
We lost another legend today. Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of the Temptations, will surely be missed. Sending condolences & prayers to Dennis’ family & friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p5XFTmWArC— Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) February 2, 2018
R.I.P. Dennis Edwards one of my favorites in the industry. Good Soul ???? Great Artist !!!! pic.twitter.com/K6k8mkY5Iq— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 2, 2018
Edwards briefly married singer Ruth Pointer in 1977. The next year, they welcomed their daughter, Issa Pointer, who also became a singer.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”More >>
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”More >>
Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93More >>
Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93More >>
Sony CEO Hirai Kazuo, best known outside of Japan as Kaz Hirai, will step down from his role at the company on April 1, 2018More >>
Sony CEO Hirai Kazuo, best known outside of Japan as Kaz Hirai, will step down from his role at the company on April 1, 2018More >>
Don't expect the Baudelaires to open a private detective agency after they've finally solved the mystery of what happened to their parentsMore >>
Don't expect the Baudelaires to open a private detective agency after they've finally solved the mystery of what happened to their parentsMore >>
YouTube launched the Official Artist Channel last year, adding a music note icon to designate accounts that come from the artists themselvesMore >>
YouTube launched the Official Artist Channel last year, adding a music note icon to designate accounts that come from the artists themselvesMore >>
At last, Mario Kart is heading for smartphonesMore >>
At last, Mario Kart is heading for smartphonesMore >>
Netflix has added two high-profile cast members to the final season of House of CardsMore >>
Netflix has added two high-profile cast members to the final season of House of CardsMore >>
As Netflix settles into being the dominant presence of the future of television, it's changed some of its practices and has become a lot more discerning with what it decides to bring backMore >>
As Netflix settles into being the dominant presence of the future of television, it's changed some of its practices and has become a lot more discerning with what it decides to bring backMore >>
Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and legendary actor Morgan Freeman went head-to-head in a bizarre Super Bowl ad promoting Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew IceMore >>
Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and legendary actor Morgan Freeman went head-to-head in a bizarre Super Bowl ad promoting Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew IceMore >>
We hope Jessica (Krysten Ritter) looks good in orange because the newest photo from Jessica Jones' second season suggests she might be spending some time behind bars.More >>
We hope Jessica (Krysten Ritter) looks good in orange because the newest photo from Jessica Jones' second season suggests she might be spending some time behind bars.More >>
Film editor Patrick Lawrence gives an inside look at Clara's GhostMore >>
Film editor Patrick Lawrence gives an inside look at Clara's GhostMore >>