Louisville man pleads guilty to seeking sex with minor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County man has pleaded guilty to seeking sex with a minor.

Shawn Matthew Greschel, 31, was arrested in September 2017 after a three-week investigation. Greschel pled guilty on Friday to the prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex.

Greschel will serve one year in prison as a part of his plea deal; there he's expected to receive sex offender treatment, according to the Attorney General's Office. Once released, Greschel will serve five years probation and will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.

"I appreciate the work of our cyber investigators, federal authorities and the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney for assisting with this case," Attorney General Andy Beshear said. "It is one of our core missions to ensure our children are protected from those who seek to exploit and abuse them."

Greschel's sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 19.

