Details leading to deadly traffic stop revealed by LMPD

Mark Risner (left) and Roger Goodman (right) were in the truck. They face drug trafficking charges. (Source: LMDC)

Detective Bradley Woolridge returned fire on the suspects, killing one man and injuring another. (Source: LMPD)

Detective Darrell Hyche was shot in the face and head, but has been released from the hospital. (Source: LMPD)

The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What led to a deadly traffic stop during a narcotics investigation, and who all was involved? Police answered these questions for the public one day after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Louisville.

No video footage of what happened is available, according to Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. He said the officers involved were in plain clothes at the time of the shooting, so they were not wearing body cameras.

An ongoing narcotics investigation led police to a white Chevrolet pickup truck on Derby Avenue near Carey Avenue, off Bardstown road, on Thursday afternoon. When they pulled over the truck, there were four people inside it, along with at least one gun and a large amount of meth.

There were multiple police units at the scene of the traffic stop. When officers approached the truck, police say someone inside opened fire.

Detective Darrell Hyche was seriously injured when a suspect shot him in the face and head. We learned the bullet that hit him went through his face, exiting his neck. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

His partner, Detective Bradley Woolridge, returned fire, hitting two suspects in the truck. One man was killed, and another man was seriously injured and rushed to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The other two suspects were taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Police say a large amount of meth was discovered in the truck at the time of the traffic stop.

Det. Woolridge is the only officer who fired his gun on the scene, according to police. He has been with LMPD since April 2001.

"Policing is a dangerous job that often requires a split-second decision that will be judged by others and scrutinized for a lifetime," Chief Conrad said.

He also said we should be thankful so many people are willing to risk their lives to protect our city.

Hyche has been released from the hospital, though he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, according to police. He has been an officer with LMPD since May 2007.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting and whether the officer's use of force was justified.

The suspect shot and killed by police was identified Friday as Alexander Simpson. Billy Ray Riggs, Jr. was the other suspect who was shot. His mugshot is not available, as he remains in the hospital.

Roger Goodman and Mark Risner were identified as the other men in the car. They were not hurt and were arrested for trafficking meth.

Both Goodman and Risner were arraigned Friday. Goodman is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He is due in court Feb. 12. Risner is being held in LMDC, but his court information was not available.

