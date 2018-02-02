Teen dead in shooting on East Indian Trail in Okolona

The scene on East Indian Trail on Friday night. (Source: Miles Jackson / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenage boy was shot and later died on Friday in the Okolona neighborhood.

The victim was identified as KenDell Smith, 17.

MetroSafe said the call came in at 6:23 p.m., of a shooting at an apartment in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail, off Preston Highway near Fern Valley Road.

"I got a phone call telling me he'd been shot," the victim's cousin, Angela Smith-Ward told WAVE 3 News. "Next thing I know he was gone."

Smith-Ward said the victim was a student at Fern Creek High School.

"They don't play out here," Smith-Ward said. "They don't care who you are."

Smith-Ward said the the victim's mother had moved with him to Louisville after KenDell was shot in the back in Chicago.

She said they'd tried to warn him about certain people, but he didn't listen.

"You live the life that you live and you die by it," Ward said. "You live by the sword, you die by the sword. Like I said, we tried."

The teen's mother lived not far from the crime scene.

KenDell would have turned 18 in September,

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell called this shooting and another from earlier Friday in Louisville "senseless acts of violence."

Police did not give any information about any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Smith family with costs for a burial and funeral. You can donate here.

