WAVE Country is #MarshallStrong

In this JCPS middle school, some teachers led discussions about the shooting in hopes of learning from it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Lots of people in Kentucky wore blue and orange Friday to support the community of Marshall, Kentucky after a school shooting killed two students. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday people throughout the state showed their support for Marshall County and the victims of the recent school shooting.

Pictures were shared all over social media of people wearing blue and orange and using the #MarshallStrong.

At JCPS' Highland Middle School, students discussed the school shooting that took place at Marshall County High School Jan. 23. The subject is a sensitive one because it hits close to home.

"(In the) Kentucky one, he was 15. Same age as kids who were shot," one teacher said to his students, in a classroom where they were discussing the shooting.

The staff and students wore blue and orange to show support for the community. It was a special request from Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt for people all over the state.

"It's not just here are facts but let's talk about this. Let's learn from situation," Tim Meyer, the Youth Services Center Coordinator at Highland Middle School, said. "A lot of concern, a lot of worry, a lot of discussion. What are we part of and how can we make things better?"

The shooting at Marshall County High School left two students dead and more than a dozen injured.

RELATED STORIES

+ 'She never came': Marshall County shooting victim's family speaks

+ Teen suspect in Marshall Co. school shooting faces judge

+ Talking to your kids about a tragedy like the Marshall County shooting

+ Kentucky company designs shirt for Marshall County victims

The victims were also on the minds of lawmakers in Frankfort where they wore special pins.

"The solidarity of our House of Representatives and people of Kentucky that are all behind the citizens of Marshall County, my community and all Marshall Strong," Rep. Will Coursey, who represents the Marshall area, said.

A message shared by so many in the state and echoed too by our WAVE 3 News Sunrise Team who wore special t-shirts Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.