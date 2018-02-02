Another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose disability benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn.

The Social Security Administration has notified U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers that another 1,965 people who received disability benefits will have to defend their status in court. All of them were represented by Conn, who made millions by bribing judges and doctors to OK disability benefits for his clients.

Conn fled the United States last year shortly before he was supposed to be sentenced. He was caught in Honduras in December and returned to Kentucky, where he now faces more charges.

Disability payments will continue throughout the redetermination process. Rogers said it was heartbreaking to witness the effect of the fraud on his constituents.

