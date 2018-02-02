Person found shot near Walgreens on Dixie Hwy in Louisville's 3r - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Person found shot near Walgreens on Dixie Hwy in Louisville's 3rd shooting of the day

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The scene at the Walgreens on Dixie Hwy in Louisville's 3rd shooting on Friday. (Source: Greg Schapker / WAVE 3 News) The scene at the Walgreens on Dixie Hwy in Louisville's 3rd shooting on Friday. (Source: Greg Schapker / WAVE 3 News)
Police investigate a scene on Gaulbert Ave in connection to the Dixie Hwy and Hill shooting. (Source: Greg Schapker / WAVE 3 News) Police investigate a scene on Gaulbert Ave in connection to the Dixie Hwy and Hill shooting. (Source: Greg Schapker / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to Metrosafe.

It happened in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway. The victim was found at a nearby Walgreens on Dixie Highway and Hill.

MetroSafe said the call came in at 7:49 p.m..

Police are also investigating the 1700 block of Gaulbert Avenue in connection with the shooting, Metrosafe confirmed.

This was the third shooting  in Metro Louisville on Friday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police and EMS were on the way, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly