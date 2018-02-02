Person found shot near Walgreens on Dixie Hwy in Louisville's 3rd shooting of the day

Police investigate a scene on Gaulbert Ave in connection to the Dixie Hwy and Hill shooting. (Source: Greg Schapker / WAVE 3 News)

The scene at the Walgreens on Dixie Hwy in Louisville's 3rd shooting on Friday. (Source: Greg Schapker / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to Metrosafe.

It happened in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway. The victim was found at a nearby Walgreens on Dixie Highway and Hill.

MetroSafe said the call came in at 7:49 p.m..

Police are also investigating the 1700 block of Gaulbert Avenue in connection with the shooting, Metrosafe confirmed.

This was the third shooting in Metro Louisville on Friday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police and EMS were on the way, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.