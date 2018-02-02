Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

Columbus Christian 63, Southside Christian 48

Indpls Howe 114, Indpls Northwest 79

S. Newton 41, Dwight, Ill. 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Sectionals=

Semifinal=

Class 4A=

1. Crown Point=

E. Chicago Central 45, Crown Point 33

2. Kankakee Valley=

Kankakee Valley 61, Michigan City 55

3. Penn=

S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, LaPorte 40

Penn 65, S. Bend Riley 35

4. Concord=

Elkhart Central 54, Northridge 52

Elkhart Memorial 38, Warsaw 35

5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=

Ft. Wayne Northrop 82, Ft. Wayne North 35

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 89, DeKalb 71

6. Ft. Wayne South=

Muncie Central 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32

Ft. Wayne South 76, Huntington North 59

7. Logansport=

Zionsville 74, Logansport 32

Lafayette Jeff 70, Kokomo 48

8. Fishers=

Hamilton Southeastern 60, Fishers 35

Carmel 50, Noblesville 45

9. Connersville=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 47, Pendleton Hts. 40, OT

New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32

10. Lawrence North=

Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Tech 24

Warren Central 53, Heritage Christian 41

11. Perry Meridian=

Indpls Ben Davis 71, Southport 58

Indpls Pike 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

12. Avon=

Brownsburg 56, Avon 42

Plainfield 36, Mooresville 33

Martinsville 75, Greenwood 41

13. Franklin Central=

Center Grove 55, Franklin 43

14. E. Central=

Columbus East 39, Columbus North 29

E. Central 56, Bloomington North 33

15. Seymour=

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, New Albany 49

Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 22

16. Ev. Central=

Castle 64, Ev. Harrison 38

Ev. North 49, Ev. Central 38

Class 3A=

17. Gary West=

Gary West 73, Hammond 52

18. Knox=

Twin Lakes 58, Rensselaer 52

19. Glenn=

Glenn 48, S. Bend Washington 34

Mishawaka Marian 82, Jimtown 35

20. Frankfort=

W. Lafayette 43, Frankfort 41

Northwestern 83, Peru 21

21. Fairfield=

Wawasee 40, Tippecanoe Valley 39

Fairfield 40, NorthWood 32

22. Ft. Wayne Dwenger=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 43, Leo 23

Angola 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53

23. Bellmont=

Ft. Wayne Luers 60, Columbia City 27

Marion 45, Bellmont 34

24. Blackford=

Yorktown 60, New Castle 57, OT

Hamilton Hts. 57, Jay Co. 45

25. Crawfordsville=

Greencastle 63, Southmont 35

Benton Central 67, N. Montgomery 24

26. Owen Valley=

Owen Valley 61, Brown Co. 54

S. Vermillion 69, W. Vigo 45

27. Indpls Brebeuf=

Indpls Attucks 40, Indpls Chatard 38

Indpls Ritter 49, Guerin Catholic 39

28. Indpls Manual=

Tri-West 60, Beech Grove 56, OT

Danville 55, Indian Creek 40

29. S. Dearborn=

Greensburg 55, Rushville 46

Batesville 56, Lawrenceburg 50

30. Salem=

Scottsburg 43, Silver Creek 34, OT

Salem 52, Brownstown 40

31. Princeton=

Vincennes 65, Sullivan 37

32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=

Gibson Southern 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40

Class 2A=

33. Hammond Noll=

Hammond Noll 67, Gary Roosevelt 12

34. Boone Grove=

N. Judson 63, Boone Grove 34

35. Central Noble=

Bremen 71, Westview 46

Central Noble 68, Prairie Hts. 18

36. Eastside=

Bluffton 39, Adams Central 22

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 54, Eastside 41

37. Oak Hill=

N. Miami 50, Wabash 44

Oak Hill 54, Manchester 27

38. Lafayette Catholic=

Lafayette Catholic 66, Covington 23

Delphi 50, Clinton Prairie 35

39. Alexandria=

Eastern (Greentown) 51, Taylor 43

Tipton 58, Eastbrook 29

40. Frankton=

Frankton 72, Elwood 46

Monroe Central 69, Sheridan 37

41. Northeastern=

Winchester 55, Union Co. 25

Cambridge City 51, Northeastern 44

42. Triton Central=

Shenandoah 46, Eastern Hancock 40

Triton Central 61, Knightstown 34

43. Indpls Shortridge=

Covenant Christian 43, Speedway 27

Indpls Park Tudor 56, Indpls Scecina 43

44. Cascade=

Cascade 50, Monrovia 34

S. Putnam 54, Western Boone 53

45. S. Ripley=

Milan 41, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

S. Ripley 59, N. Decatur 38

46. Austin=

Paoli 45, Austin 36

Providence 48, Eastern (Pekin) 30

47. N. Daviess=

N. Knox 62, Eastern (Greene) 18

Linton 40, S. Knox 37

48. Forest Park=

N. Posey 40, Tell City 39

Ev. Mater Dei 55, Forest Park 37

Class 1A=

49. Morgan Twp.=

Morgan Twp. 70, Gary 21st Century 13

Michigan City Marquette 63, Westville 21

50. W. Central=

S. Newton 51, Pioneer 45

N. White 40, Tri-County 18

51. Oregon-Davis=

Argos 39, Culver 14

Oregon-Davis 45, Triton 29

52. Bethany Christian=

Lakeland Christian 63, Hamilton 19

Lakewood Park 39, Fremont 33

53. N. Vermillion=

Rockville 58, Turkey Run 28

Attica 60, Faith Christian 23

54. Clinton Central=

Tri-Central 56, Clinton Central 34

Northfield 63, Southwood 27

55. Southern Wells=

Southern Wells 59, Wes-Del 30

Liberty Christian 59, Cowan 46

56. Union City=

Union (Modoc) 50, Tri 9

Randolph Southern 69, Union City 50

57. Clay City=

Clay City 48, White River Valley 38

Bloomfield 49, N. Central (Farmersburg) 34

58. University=

Bethesda Christian 53, Indpls International 28

University 63, Indiana Deaf 50

59. Greenwood Christian=

Tindley 92, Indpls Lutheran 55

Greenwood Christian 75, Providence Cristo Rey 36

60. Waldron=

Jac-Cen-Del 74, Oldenburg 30

Waldron 35, Morristown 29

61. S. Central (Elizabeth)=

S. Central (Elizabeth) 52, New Washington 45

Rock Creek Academy 49, Lanesville 43, OT

62. W. Washington=

W. Washington 63, Madison Shawe 49

Trinity Lutheran 50, Edinburgh 33

63. Loogootee=

Vincennes Rivet 44, Loogootee 27

Barr-Reeve 45, Washington Catholic 28

64. Wood Memorial=

Wood Memorial 68, Cannelton 26

Dubois 37, Tecumseh 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com

