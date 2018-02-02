Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Columbus Christian 63, Southside Christian 48
Indpls Howe 114, Indpls Northwest 79
S. Newton 41, Dwight, Ill. 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Sectionals=
Semifinal=
Class 4A=
1. Crown Point=
E. Chicago Central 45, Crown Point 33
2. Kankakee Valley=
Kankakee Valley 61, Michigan City 55
3. Penn=
S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, LaPorte 40
Penn 65, S. Bend Riley 35
4. Concord=
Elkhart Central 54, Northridge 52
Elkhart Memorial 38, Warsaw 35
5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=
Ft. Wayne Northrop 82, Ft. Wayne North 35
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 89, DeKalb 71
6. Ft. Wayne South=
Muncie Central 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32
Ft. Wayne South 76, Huntington North 59
7. Logansport=
Zionsville 74, Logansport 32
Lafayette Jeff 70, Kokomo 48
8. Fishers=
Hamilton Southeastern 60, Fishers 35
Carmel 50, Noblesville 45
9. Connersville=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 47, Pendleton Hts. 40, OT
New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32
10. Lawrence North=
Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Tech 24
Warren Central 53, Heritage Christian 41
11. Perry Meridian=
Indpls Ben Davis 71, Southport 58
Indpls Pike 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
12. Avon=
Brownsburg 56, Avon 42
Plainfield 36, Mooresville 33
Martinsville 75, Greenwood 41
13. Franklin Central=
Center Grove 55, Franklin 43
14. E. Central=
Columbus East 39, Columbus North 29
E. Central 56, Bloomington North 33
15. Seymour=
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, New Albany 49
Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 22
16. Ev. Central=
Castle 64, Ev. Harrison 38
Ev. North 49, Ev. Central 38
Class 3A=
17. Gary West=
Gary West 73, Hammond 52
18. Knox=
Twin Lakes 58, Rensselaer 52
19. Glenn=
Glenn 48, S. Bend Washington 34
Mishawaka Marian 82, Jimtown 35
20. Frankfort=
W. Lafayette 43, Frankfort 41
Northwestern 83, Peru 21
21. Fairfield=
Wawasee 40, Tippecanoe Valley 39
Fairfield 40, NorthWood 32
22. Ft. Wayne Dwenger=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 43, Leo 23
Angola 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53
23. Bellmont=
Ft. Wayne Luers 60, Columbia City 27
Marion 45, Bellmont 34
24. Blackford=
Yorktown 60, New Castle 57, OT
Hamilton Hts. 57, Jay Co. 45
25. Crawfordsville=
Greencastle 63, Southmont 35
Benton Central 67, N. Montgomery 24
26. Owen Valley=
Owen Valley 61, Brown Co. 54
S. Vermillion 69, W. Vigo 45
27. Indpls Brebeuf=
Indpls Attucks 40, Indpls Chatard 38
Indpls Ritter 49, Guerin Catholic 39
28. Indpls Manual=
Tri-West 60, Beech Grove 56, OT
Danville 55, Indian Creek 40
29. S. Dearborn=
Greensburg 55, Rushville 46
Batesville 56, Lawrenceburg 50
30. Salem=
Scottsburg 43, Silver Creek 34, OT
Salem 52, Brownstown 40
31. Princeton=
Vincennes 65, Sullivan 37
32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=
Gibson Southern 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40
Class 2A=
33. Hammond Noll=
Hammond Noll 67, Gary Roosevelt 12
34. Boone Grove=
N. Judson 63, Boone Grove 34
35. Central Noble=
Bremen 71, Westview 46
Central Noble 68, Prairie Hts. 18
36. Eastside=
Bluffton 39, Adams Central 22
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 54, Eastside 41
37. Oak Hill=
N. Miami 50, Wabash 44
Oak Hill 54, Manchester 27
38. Lafayette Catholic=
Lafayette Catholic 66, Covington 23
Delphi 50, Clinton Prairie 35
39. Alexandria=
Eastern (Greentown) 51, Taylor 43
Tipton 58, Eastbrook 29
40. Frankton=
Frankton 72, Elwood 46
Monroe Central 69, Sheridan 37
41. Northeastern=
Winchester 55, Union Co. 25
Cambridge City 51, Northeastern 44
42. Triton Central=
Shenandoah 46, Eastern Hancock 40
Triton Central 61, Knightstown 34
43. Indpls Shortridge=
Covenant Christian 43, Speedway 27
Indpls Park Tudor 56, Indpls Scecina 43
44. Cascade=
Cascade 50, Monrovia 34
S. Putnam 54, Western Boone 53
45. S. Ripley=
Milan 41, Southwestern (Shelby) 39
S. Ripley 59, N. Decatur 38
46. Austin=
Paoli 45, Austin 36
Providence 48, Eastern (Pekin) 30
47. N. Daviess=
N. Knox 62, Eastern (Greene) 18
Linton 40, S. Knox 37
48. Forest Park=
N. Posey 40, Tell City 39
Ev. Mater Dei 55, Forest Park 37
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Morgan Twp. 70, Gary 21st Century 13
Michigan City Marquette 63, Westville 21
50. W. Central=
S. Newton 51, Pioneer 45
N. White 40, Tri-County 18
51. Oregon-Davis=
Argos 39, Culver 14
Oregon-Davis 45, Triton 29
52. Bethany Christian=
Lakeland Christian 63, Hamilton 19
Lakewood Park 39, Fremont 33
53. N. Vermillion=
Rockville 58, Turkey Run 28
Attica 60, Faith Christian 23
54. Clinton Central=
Tri-Central 56, Clinton Central 34
Northfield 63, Southwood 27
55. Southern Wells=
Southern Wells 59, Wes-Del 30
Liberty Christian 59, Cowan 46
56. Union City=
Union (Modoc) 50, Tri 9
Randolph Southern 69, Union City 50
57. Clay City=
Clay City 48, White River Valley 38
Bloomfield 49, N. Central (Farmersburg) 34
58. University=
Bethesda Christian 53, Indpls International 28
University 63, Indiana Deaf 50
59. Greenwood Christian=
Tindley 92, Indpls Lutheran 55
Greenwood Christian 75, Providence Cristo Rey 36
60. Waldron=
Jac-Cen-Del 74, Oldenburg 30
Waldron 35, Morristown 29
61. S. Central (Elizabeth)=
S. Central (Elizabeth) 52, New Washington 45
Rock Creek Academy 49, Lanesville 43, OT
62. W. Washington=
W. Washington 63, Madison Shawe 49
Trinity Lutheran 50, Edinburgh 33
63. Loogootee=
Vincennes Rivet 44, Loogootee 27
Barr-Reeve 45, Washington Catholic 28
64. Wood Memorial=
Wood Memorial 68, Cannelton 26
Dubois 37, Tecumseh 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.