Restaurant to hold benefit for Marshall County High School victims

LMPD Officer Darrell Hyche was shot in the head during a drug sting.More >>
A gang leader who has earned a reputation as one of Louisville's most infamous criminals was found guilty of killing two men more than a decade ago.More >>
He described sitting on the pavement in an alley, feeling angry that he would not be able to say goodbye to the people he loved. There was so much blood, he thought his life was over.More >>
Grayson is a 13-year-old high school student who is on the autism spectrum, but likes to chat. So his mom said it came as a shock when she found out that her son was forgotten on a school bus on Thursday.More >>
MetroSafe said the call came in at 6:23 p.m. It happened in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail.More >>
