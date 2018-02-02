Celebrating Indiana's rare gem: A full service gas station

The Riley Oil Company is a family business that's lasted for decades. And they plan to keep it going for decades more. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

At the Riley Oil Company, they pump your gas, wash your windshield and check your oil -- for free. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Paoli, Indiana has one of the last full service gas stations operating in the area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Like many American towns, Paoli has evolved with the times.

The changing of the decades show in the decrepit drive-in movie theater. Something that you now just drive by.

However, there's one thing in Paoli that hasn't changed one bit. A full service gas station stands right next to the downtown roundabout.

"We pump the gas for you, wash your windshields, and they get pretty happy about that," Daniel McCabe said.

McCabe is a newbie at Riley Oil Company. He said he started back in August after he lost his other job. He also said it was pretty cool knowing that he is one of the few who hold the position of gas pump assistant.

Customers who come by said it's a treat from the past.

"You don't necessarily want to get out and pump your own gas and here you can stay in your car and just do it that way," Loretta Brown said.

McCabe said he especially enjoys the small talk, getting to know residents of Paoli. Owners Jo Ann and Jeff Riley said that's their favorite part too.

"You get out there and you talk to so many people," Jo Ann Riley said. "Everybody has a story and every story is different."

Riley said the royal treatment has been around for decades.

"It started in 1971," Riley said. "Glendon Riley, which is my husband's father -- he opened it."

Since then, not once did the business stray from the most important thing: family. It's a Riley empire, honestly.

"Me, Troy, Eric, dad, Jodie, Jackie, so we have six?" Jeff Riley said, counting the family members on his fingers. "Six Riley's that work here."

Jo Ann explained the family continues to grow.

"There are already great-grandbabies being born so I imagine it will be in the family for a long time," Jo Ann said. She added that the service they provide is a dedication to their customers.

"A lot of places will say they'll pump it for a penny more," Jo Ann said. "We're not going to charge you a penny more."

The miles have meaning alright. At Riley's a gallon takes you through generations.

"It's just family everywhere, you know it's just family," Riley said. "We just, I think we have gas running through our veins instead of blood sometimes."

