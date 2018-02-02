Paoli mother says son was forgotten on school bus for hours

Grayson was left on one of these buses for hours Thursday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Leah Gilliatt said her son's Thursday morning began just like any other day.

Thirteen-year-old Grayson usually gets on a white school bus run by the Paoli Community School. He is a student at Paoli Jr. & Sr. High School.

Grayson is full of energy. He is on the autism spectrum and has difficulty fully communicating. However, that never stops him from being social.

"This is his nature all the time," Gilliatt said. "He's very sweet and everybody loves him."

Grayson also likes to chat. He's constantly saying something. So his mom said it came as a shock when she found out that her son was forgotten on a school bus on Thursday.

"He was still on the bus in his seatbelt," she told us. "So he couldn't get out and he was in there for about two and a half hours before they found him."

Hi mother explained that he would have had trouble piping up even when there was a problem. She said she was also speechless when the school called her to let her know that Grayson didn't show up for the day.

"Words can’t describe..." Gilliatt trailed off as she shook her head. "I was very mad at first and then now it's more -- I'm upset."

She said there's always a driver and an aide on the bus, so she's left with several questions.

"How do you miss..." she trailed off again and pointed at Grayson, who was smiling. "I know he doesn't fall asleep. He's too excited, he wants to see everything all the time."

The school told her they will do better. However, for Gilliatt, this was too close of a call. She explained that anything could have happened in those two and a half hours that Grayson was left alone.

"It's a bad feeling when you go to work thinking that your kids are safe and then you find out that they weren't," she told us.

We have reached out to Paoli Community School's superintendent for comment, but the office did not return our calls.

