Paoli mother says son was forgotten on school bus for hours

He described sitting on the pavement in an alley, feeling angry that he would not be able to say goodbye to the people he loved. There was so much blood, he thought his life was over.More >>
Grayson is a 13-year-old high school student who is on the autism spectrum, but likes to chat. So his mom said it came as a shock when she found out that her son was forgotten on a school bus on Thursday.More >>
MetroSafe said the call came in at 6:23 p.m. It happened in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail.More >>
What would you give up to watch your favorite team play in the Super Bowl?More >>
What led to a deadly traffic stop during a narcotics investigation, and who all was involved? Police answered these questions for the public one day after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Louisville.More >>
