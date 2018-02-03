Infamous Louisville gang leader convicted in 3rd trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gang leader who has earned a reputation as one of Louisville's most infamous criminals was found guilty of killing two men more than a decade ago.

Lloyd Hammond was convicted of wanton murder in the death of William Sawyers, and facilitation to commit murder in the death of Tarrell Cherry.

Both men were shot and killed in 2006.

This is Hammond's third trial in this case. A trial in 2009 ended before it began.

Sawyers' girlfriend, Troya Sheckles, was set to testify as a witness but she was gunned down by Dejuan Hammond -- Lloyd's brother.

Later, a 2010 conviction was overturned.

Hammond is now set to be sentenced on Monday.

