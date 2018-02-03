1 killed in crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the Hallmark neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 2700 block Algonquin Parkway near Beech Street around 4:20 a.m., MetroSafe said.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the vehicle was traveling east on Algonquin when the driver, a man, lost control and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, also a man, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

