1 killed in crash on Algonquin Parkway

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the Hallmark neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 2700 block Algonquin Parkway near Beech Street around 4:20 a.m., MetroSafe said. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the vehicle was traveling east on Algonquin when the driver, a man, lost control and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, also a man, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. 

